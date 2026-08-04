KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — A total of 46 road accident cases involving motorcyclists were recorded in a four-day period starting from July 30 to last Sunday, during the RXZ Members 8.0 programme.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Muhammed Hasbullah Ali said that of the total, 11 cases or 23.91 per cent were fatal accidents, five cases (10.87 per cent) were serious accidents and 30 cases (65.22 per cent) were minor accidents.

He said that according to the daily breakdown, four cases were recorded on July 30, 16 cases (July 31), 11 cases (August 1) and 15 cases (August 2) involving a total of 44 male and two female victims.

“Analysis of the age profile found that the group aged between 21 and 30 recorded the highest involvement, namely 19 people, followed by the age group of 18 to 20 years (10), 41 to 50 years (nine) and 31 to 40 years (eight),” he said in a statement via the official JSPT Facebook today.

Muhammed Hasbullah said the analysis also found that the type of rear-end collision accident recorded the highest number with 21 cases, followed by skidding (15), side collision (seven) and vehicle grazing (three).

He said all 11 fatal accident cases were being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, while five serious accident cases were being investigated under Section 43(1) of the same act and minor accident cases were being investigated under the provisions of the relevant Traffic Rules.

Muhammed Hasbullah said JSPT takes the number of fatal and serious accidents seriously, especially involving young motorcyclists seriously.

“Among the factors identified as contributing to accidents are negligence, failure to control the vehicle, following too closely and unsafe riding that can endanger oneself and other road users,” he said.

In this regard, Muhammed Hasbullah advised all motorcyclists to always obey the speed limit, maintain a safe distance, avoid uncontrolled group movement, do not race or perform dangerous actions and ensure that the motorcycle is in a safe condition before starting the journey.

He also recommended that organisers of motorcycle programmes or gatherings prepare an orderly movement plan, provide safety briefings to participants and cooperate with the authorities to reduce the risk of accidents. — Bernama