KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested the former chief executive officer (CEO) and former chief financial officer (CFO) of a company owned by a statutory body on suspicion of abusing their power in the acquisition of shares in two plantation companies worth RM370 million.

A source said the two suspects, aged 68 and 60, were arrested at 6.30 pm yesterday when they turned up to give their statements at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

“However, both were subsequently released due to health reasons and will return to the MACC headquarters at 10 am today to continue giving their statements,” the source said.

According to the source, the arrests followed an investigation by a special task force set up to review and examine the findings of the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) report on Tabung Haji, which was made public through the official portal of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) on July 29.

Meanwhile, MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Abd Halim Aman, when contacted, confirmed the arrests and said the case is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009.

Yesterday, the MACC arrested a former plantation manager of a rubber seedling supply company for allegedly misappropriating a contract for the supply of rubber seedlings, as well as a director of a design company on suspicion of offering bribes, following investigations by the same special task force established to review and examine the findings of the RCI report. — Bernama