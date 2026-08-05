KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Malaysia needs more companies capable of progressing from promising enterprises into national champions and eventually regional leaders, said Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

He said while companies recognised for their achievements had demonstrated strong performance, the recognition should not mark the end of their ambitions.

Companies with market capitalisation between RM100 million and RM1 billion have already distinguished themselves through strong performance.

“But recognition should not mark the end of ambition. There are still new markets to enter, new capabilities to build, and greater heights to reach.

“Investor expectations are high, and so are the country’s ambitions, because Malaysia needs more companies capable of progressing from promising enterprises into national champions, and eventually regional leaders,” he said in his speech at The Edge Centurion Club 2026 here last night.

Amir Hamzah said the journey towards becoming leading companies should not be measured solely by business expansion or earnings growth, but also by stronger market valuations, deeper institutional participation and greater investor confidence.

This aspiration underpins the Capital Market Masterplan 2026-2030, which aims to expand Malaysia’s capital market to at least RM5.8 trillion by 2030 from RM4.3 trillion in 2025, with growth driven across companies of all sizes.

“Companies sit between those two ends, past the first step and still climbing,” he said.

Amir Hamzah said initiatives such as Bursa RISE+ and MY Value Up are designed to support listed companies in strengthening their market position as they continue to grow.

He said Bursa RISE+ helps deserving companies gain greater visibility, which could support fairer valuations and reduce the cost of capital, particularly for businesses whose growth stories are not widely recognised by investors.

He also said MY Value Up encourages listed companies to articulate clearer growth strategies, measurable targets and disciplined capital allocation priorities, while enhancing corporate disclosures and investor engagement.

“Both reflect the same principle: higher valuation must be earned through stronger fundamentals, not promotion alone,” he said.

Amir Hamzah said sound corporate governance and ethical business practices should accompany the pursuit of growth.

Investors are increasingly looking beyond financial performance to assess how companies allocate capital, manage risks and treat their workforce throughout the business cycle, he said. — Bernama