SEREMBAN, Aug 5 — The Royal Malaysian Customs Department has uncovered smuggling activities involving assorted goods and alcoholic beverages in two separate raids in early July, with the total seizure value exceeding RM12.2 million, including taxes.

Negeri Sembilan Customs director Jamal Paiman said the seized items from both cases were valued at an estimated RM4.67 million, while the taxes involved amounted to RM7.60 million.

He said that in the first raid on July 1 at about 3 pm, a team from the Enforcement Division’s Operations Branch of the Negeri Sembilan Customs Department intercepted an Isuzu lorry in Sepang, Selangor.

“Checks uncovered 426 boxes weighing 3,669 kilogrammes, containing various mixed goods such as electronic items and vehicle spare parts, believed to have been imported without proper declaration as required under the regulations.

“The seized assorted goods and the lorry were valued at approximately RM640,268, with unpaid duties and taxes estimated at RM69,873.48. A 34-year-old man was detained during the operation to help with further investigations,” he said.

The second raid, conducted at around 9.30 pm on the same day, saw officers from the same operations unit inspect a warehouse at Port Klang Free Zone in Selangor.

He said officers found 16,096 bottles and 568,470 cans of alcohol, suspected of being prohibited imports under the Customs (Prohibition of Imports) Order 2023.

“The seized alcoholic beverages were valued at an estimated RM4,026,531, while the taxes involved amounted to around RM7,533,186.92. A 27-year-old man was detained in connection with the case, and all items were seized under Section 114 of the Customs Act 1967,” he said.

Jamal said the syndicate imported and stored goods, including alcohol, in free zone warehouses before moving them into the Principal Customs Area without proper clearance procedures, adding that the cases are being investigated under the Customs Act 1967, including provisions covering Sections 133(1)(a) and 135(1)(d), along with the Free Zone Regulations 1990, he said. — Bernama