ALOR STAR, Aug 5 — Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has issued letters of demand (LOD) to DAP deputy chairman Nga Kor Ming and two others accused of distorting his remarks at a recent ceramah in Negri Sembilan, the New Straits Times reported.

The report said Sanusi had also issued an LOD to Salim Abd Rahman, while former Skudai assemblyman Marina Ibrahim was scheduled to receive hers.

He was quoted as saying all LODs were handled by his lawyer, with recipients given seven days to issue an apology before legal action would be pursued.

“I had previously sent an LOD to Dr Sathia (Selangor PKR election director Dr Sathia Prakash Nadarajan). Today, it was served on Nga Kor Ming and Salim Abd Rahman, while Marina Ibrahim will receive it tomorrow if not today,” he said after chairing the state executive council meeting at Wisma Darul Aman.

Sanusi said those who distorted facts, embellished or twisted his statements would also receive LODs.

The matter followed his remarks during a ceramah in Negri Sembilan, where he said “Malays no longer have land” and compared land ownership among different communities.

On police recording his statement over the speech, Sanusi said he had cooperated and answered all questions based on the facts.

He added that the process was brief and thanked the Negri Sembilan and Kedah police for recording his statement.