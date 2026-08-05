KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Former senator Datuk Daljit Singh has reportedly been ordered to pay Malaysian Resources Corporation Bhd (MRCB) executive vice-chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din a total of RM275,000 following judgments in two separate cases.

Free Malaysia Today reported that High Court judge Roz Mawar Rozain awarded Salim RM100,000 in defamation damages and RM75,000 in costs, and issued an injunction on July 30 barring Daljit from repeating the defamatory statements.

Salim filed the suit in June 2023 over the words “Salim cheated me”, which Daljit allegedly said in Malay to lawyer Selva Kumar Mookiah in 2021, before sending him a text message about Salim the following morning.

The suit also concerned another allegedly defamatory remark made in April 2023, sent to the then managing editor of a news portal.

Salim, who is also Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chairman, argued that the remarks had caused harm to his name and reputation.

The court dismissed Daljit’s counterclaim that the statements had been taken out of context, finding that he had not established the defences of justification and qualified privilege.

In a separate case before the same judge, Daljit, who is the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) treasurer-general, was ordered to repay Salim an outstanding RM100,000 loan.