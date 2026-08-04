SEREMBAN, Aug 4 — The Negeri Sembilan government is considering a proposal to create Deputy Executive Council (Exco) positions for several portfolios as part of efforts to strengthen the state administration, said Menteri Besar Datuk Ismail Lasim.

He said Exco positions would be filled by several state assemblymen from Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties, PAS and Parti Wawasan Negara (Wawasan).

“There may not be enough Exco posts to offer, so we are considering creating Deputy Exco positions for several portfolios that I believe are important,” he told reporters at Wisma Negeri here today.

He said the proposal represented a new approach in the state government’s administration, but the number of Deputy Exco positions to be appointed had yet to be decided.

Ismail said the appointment of Senior Exco positions had also not been finalised, although provisions existed for such appointments.

He said the Exco line-up was expected to be announced on Friday, or Monday at the latest.

Ismail, 67, clocked in for his first day of work at the Menteri Besar’s Office at Wisma Negeri at 9 am today, where he was welcomed by State Secretary Datuk Mohd Zafir Ibrahim together with heads of departments.

Ismail, the Juasseh state assemblyman, was sworn in as Menteri Besar before the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, at Istana Besar Seri Menanti on Sunday.

In the just-concluded Negeri Sembilan state election, BN secured 18 seats and Perikatan Nasional won seven, allowing the two coalitions to form the state government with a two-thirds majority. Pakatan Harapan took the remaining 11 seats. — Bernama