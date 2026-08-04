KUANTAN, Aug 4 — Two 17-year-old school students were killed in a three-vehicle crash at KM119 of Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Kuantan near Temerloh yesterday.

Temerloh district police chief ACP Mohd Nasyim Bahron said police were alerted to the crash involving a motorcyclist and his pillion rider at 8.20 pm.

He said initial investigations indicated the victims were travelling from Temerloh town towards Chenor in Maran at the time of the crash.

“Upon reaching the location, the motorcycle was believed to have tried to overtake a car but struck its rear right side, causing both victims to be thrown into the opposite lane before being hit by another vehicle,” he said in a statement.

Both students were pronounced dead at the scene, and their remains were sent to Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh for post-mortem examinations, he said.

The case is classified under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama