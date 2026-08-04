KOTA KINABALU, Aug 4 — The Sabah state government has proposed for tourism to be placed under the Concurrent List of the Federal Constitution, in line with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin said the proposal is not intended to separate Sabah from the national tourism framework, but rather to establish a more effective operational partnership between the federal and state governments.

“Sabah is not asking for special treatment. Sabah is seeking to strengthen its capacity to manage one of its most important economic sectors in a manner that reflects the spirit of MA63.

“Sabah’s unique biodiversity, extensive protected areas, island tourism, and indigenous heritage require tailored policies that address the state’s specific geographical and socio-economic realities,” he said in a statement today.

The statement was issued after Jafry attended the Technical Committee Meeting under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 Implementation Action Council in Putrajaya yesterday.

He explained that the legislative shift would enable Sabah to improve licensing frameworks, safeguard cultural and natural heritage, enhance visitor safety, and introduce policies like a Tourism Sustainability Levy.

Reiterating that MA63 is a constitutional commitment guiding policy development, he expressed confidence that mutual cooperation will ultimately strengthen Malaysia’s overall tourism competitiveness.

The Concurrent List is a schedule that sets out subjects on which both Parliament and the state legislative assemblies have the legal power to make laws. — Bernama