LARUT, Aug 3 — Police have recorded statements from 10 individuals to assist investigations into the deaths of two female students whose bodies were found at the Sungai Pari flats in Ipoh on July 24.

Perak police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin said those questioned included the victims’ friends and teachers.

“That is all the information we can share at this stage. So far, our investigation has found no evidence of foul play,” he told reporters at the Selama district police headquarters today.

Mohd Alwi said several items belonging to the victims had been sent for forensic examination, but the results have yet to be received.

Earlier reports stated that the two 14-year-old students had left their school premises before they were found unconscious at the location. They were later pronounced dead. — Bernama