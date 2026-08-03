KUANTAN, Aug 3 — Maran Umno Youth chief Mohd Radzi Rahimi died alongside his wife, child, and brother-in-law in a car accident in Bentong on Monday.

The family was travelling in a four-wheel-drive vehicle along Jalan Lama Bentong when a massive tree collapsed, crushing the vehicle and killing four of its occupants..

The incident was confirmed via a Facebook post by Jerantut Umno division chief and Pahang state assemblyman Haris Salleh Hamzah, who expressed his profound grief over the loss of his colleague.

“I am deeply saddened to receive news of the passing of the late Edy, Maran Umno Youth chief, together with his wife, child and brother-in-law, who were killed in an accident in Bentong.

“May Allah SWT forgive all their sins, bestow His mercy upon them, and place them among the believers,” he wrote.

The accident, reported at approximately 12.30pm, claimed the lives of the 35-year-old driver, a 36-year-old woman, a 40-year-old man, and a five-year-old boy who was sitting on the woman’s lap.

In a bittersweet survival, another five-year-old boy, believed to be the twin brother of the child who died, was injured in the crash and is currently receiving treatment at Bentong Hospital.

The bodies of the four victims were transported to Hospital Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah (HoSHAS) in Temerloh for post-mortem examinations.

Offering prayers for the bereaved, Haris Salleh concluded his tribute by urging the family to remain steadfast.

“May they be granted strength, patience and fortitude in facing this immensely difficult trial,” he said.