KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — DAP will table a motion to decide if the party will remain in the government till the end of the current Parliament’s term at its National Convention on Aug 16.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said the matter was decided at the party’s central executive committee (CEC) meeting yesterday.

“We leave it to the wisdom of the over 4,000 delegates that qualify to attend the National Convention to decide whether DAP should remain in the government till the end of term or otherwise,” he said after chairing the CEC meeting at the DAP headquarters.

DAP national chairman Gobind Singh Deo, DAP deputy secretary-general Hannah Yeoh and the party’s senior leadership attended the meeting.

Loke said that the CEC did not make any official determination about the motion when he was asked if they had a particular stand.

“We did discuss the matter, but the CEC will not take any stand what is important is the delegates’ decision.

“So, we don’t want to have any stand in guiding the delegates’ decision. Delegates have full independence in making their decision,” he said, adding that all delegates will be given ballot papers to vote on the motion.

He said that even though the CEC members had various views, they were their personal opinions and did not represent the party’s official stand.

“We pratise a system of internal democracy, so the decision on our position in the government isn’t determined by me or the national chairman Gobind Singh Deo.

“Even though I’m the secretary-general and Gobind is chairman, the decision whether we remain or not in the government will be decided by the delegates as part of the party’s collective decision,” he added. — Bernama