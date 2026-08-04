KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will extend its Southern Shuttle service on the Paloh-JB Sentral-Paloh route from Aug 8.

KTMB said in a statement yesterday that the expanded service will cover seven stations—Paloh, Kluang, Renggam, Layang-Layang, Kulai, Kempas Baru and JB Sentral—with the journey from Paloh to JB Sentral taking about 120 minutes.

According to KTMB, the extension is a strategic initiative by the Transport Ministry (MOT) to provide a direct rail link between suburban areas and the key economic hubs of Kulai and JB Sentral.

“The expansion, implemented less than three months after the initial phase, will traverse the central Johor corridor by utilising part of the Gemas-Johor Bahru Electrified Double-Track Project (PLBEGJB) alignment.

“This initiative reflects the Government’s and KTMB’s ongoing commitment to enhancing public mobility through wider access to rail services,” the statement said.

KTMB said the new service will operate 10 trips daily, comprising five services from Paloh to JB Sentral and five in the opposite direction, with each train accommodating up to 400 passengers.

The earliest service from Paloh will depart at 3.55 am and arrive at JB Sentral at 5.52 am, while the last train from JB Sentral will leave at 8.30 pm and reach Paloh at 10.27 pm.

“The early morning and evening schedules are designed to support the needs of daily commuters, including workers continuing their journey to Singapore via the Johor Bahru border crossing,” the statement said.

KTMB said connecting services will also be available at Kempas Baru Station, allowing passengers to transfer to the Kempas Baru-Pasir Gudang-Kempas Baru route, thereby strengthening connectivity between the Paloh-Kluang-Kulai-Johor Bahru corridor and the Pasir Gudang industrial area.

Meanwhile, promotional fares for the Southern Shuttle service will remain in place until new electric trains are delivered, with the Paloh-JB Sentral fare reduced from RM15.30 to a promotional one-way fare of RM7.70.

KTMB also said the MyRailLife Pass will be extended to cover the Southern Shuttle service from Aug 8 to Dec 31, offering free travel for children aged four to six, students from Year One to Form Six, and persons with disabilities (PwDs), subject to terms and conditions.

Since its introduction, the Southern Shuttle service has recorded 3,209 passengers on its two initial routes, reflecting encouraging public response to a more convenient and comfortable rail transport option.

KTMB said the service expansion is expected to support workforce mobility, economic activities and the development of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), while helping to reduce reliance on private vehicles. — Bernama