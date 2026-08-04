KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) today warned that the Court of Appeal’s decision last week to keep parts of the High Court’s ruling in Pastor Raymond Koh’s disappearance case on hold could further delay the search for truth and accountability.

The commission said that further delays could cause evidence to deteriorate, witnesses to become unavailable and investigative opportunities to be permanently lost.

“While Suhakam fully respects the independence of the judiciary and the judicial process, the Commission is deeply concerned that the continued delay in implementing the High Court’s orders will further prolong the search for truth and justice in a case that has remained unresolved for more than nine years.”

On July 29, a three-judge panel dismissed an appeal by Koh’s wife, Susanna Liew, and upheld a stay on both the enforcement of about RM37 million in damages and the High Court’s directions for a renewed investigation, pending the government’s substantive appeal.

In November 2025, the High Court found the government and police liable for Koh’s enforced disappearance and ordered the investigation to be reopened under several conditions.

Suhakam’s 2019 public inquiry had earlier concluded that Koh, who disappeared in February 2017, was the victim of an enforced disappearance carried out by state agents.

The commission reiterated that investigations into alleged enforced disappearances must be prompt, thorough, independent, impartial and effective.

It also renewed its call for Malaysia to ratify the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance and criminalise enforced disappearance as a distinct offence under domestic law.

Suhakam said it remained in solidarity with Koh’s family in their continued pursuit of truth and justice.