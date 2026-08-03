KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — The Education Ministry is making every effort to ensure that psychosocial support for the school community is strengthened following the recent death of a female teacher in Selangor.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said she understands the concerns among educators and the public over the incident, which she described as being particularly close to her heart, as she began her political journey as a mental health activist.

She said the ministry has always prioritised the mental well-being of the education community through collaboration with non-governmental organisations (NGOs), the Health Ministry and counsellors.

“There is still much more we need to do, and we will continue to do it together. To all the teachers I hold dear, please know that you are not alone,” she said in a Facebook post today.

Meanwhile, Fadhlina appealed to all parties to respect the privacy of the victim’s family, refrain from speculation, and allow the police the space to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the actual cause of the incident.

She also urged teachers to take the time to check in on one another, listen and ensure that their colleagues are doing well.

“Sometimes, a simple and sincere inquiry can provide tremendous strength,” she said.

On August 1, the media reported that a female teacher was found dead at a school in Hulu Selangor. — Bernama

* If you are feeling lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders provides free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available at www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. Other free support hotlines for young people include Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7), Talian HEAL at 15555, Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327 (BEAR) daily from 12pm to 12am, the Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service at 03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392, and Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre via WhatsApp at 0111-959 8214.