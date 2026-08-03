JAKARTA, Aug 3 — Indonesia’s Directorate General of Customs and Excise (Bea Cukai) has released CCTV footage showing the movements of a Malaysian pilot arrested last week over the alleged smuggling of about 25 kilogrammes of ecstasy through Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.

The video, uploaded on Bea Cukai’s official Instagram account on Monday, shows the 39-year-old suspect, dressed in a pilot’s uniform, collecting a large silver hard-shell suitcase from the baggage carousel while pulling a second black suitcase before walking through the arrival hall towards the customs clearance area.

According to the video’s narration, the suspect entered the dedicated fast-track lane for flight crew before being directed to the customs inspection room for further examination after officers identified him through risk profiling.

The footage then shifts to the baggage inspection, where customs officers open the silver suitcase and remove clothing and other belongings before uncovering multiple brown packages concealed beneath the contents.

Close-up footage shows customs officers examining and removing the packages from the suitcase while the suspect is questioned during the inspection.

The video concludes with officers displaying a small bottle, which the on-screen narration alleges contained fake urine intended to manipulate the results of a urine test.

Indonesian authorities, in a press conference on Friday, said the Malaysian pilot was arrested on July 29 after allegedly attempting to smuggle about 25 kilogrammes of ecstasy, valued at around Rp60 billion (RM13.6 million) into the country.

Authorities also alleged the pilot tested positive for MDMA, methamphetamine and cocaine, had previously smuggled narcotics into Indonesia, and exploited the dedicated crew baggage handling system by concealing the drugs beneath clothing in a suitcase bearing a crew claim tag.

Preliminary investigations also indicated that the suspect was promised RM50,000 to carry out the smuggling operation, while authorities continue to pursue the alleged mastermind behind the syndicate.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta confirmed it had received official notification from Indonesia’s Directorate of Drug Crimes under the National Police Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) and was engaging with the Indonesian authorities to obtain consular access to the detained Malaysian.

Separately, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) on Monday reaffirmed its commitment to supporting multi-agency efforts to safeguard Malaysia’s borders against illegal activities, saying it would provide any assistance required in relation to the case while continuing to work closely with enforcement authorities. — Bernama