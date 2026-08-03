KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — A Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigating officer today denied that his investigation into the RM6.3 billion Penang undersea tunnel and major roads project involving former Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng was conducted in a biased manner.

Senior Superintendent Zulhilmi Ramli, 34, of the MACC Investigation Division at its headquarters, rejected the suggestion during cross-examination by defence lawyer Mohd Haijan Omar at Lim’s corruption trial.

Earlier, Mohd Haijan questioned why investigators had not verified whether Consortium Zenith Beijing Urban Construction Group (CZBUCG) had submitted any claim to the Penang government for the feasibility study and detailed design (FSDD) relating to the undersea tunnel project.

Zulhilmi replied that the FSDD had yet to be submitted to the state government because the undersea tunnel project was still at an early stage and the document had only recently been prepared by CZBUCG.

Asked whether he had seen the FSDD, the prosecution’s 38th witness replied: “Yes.”

Zulhilmi also disagreed with the defence’s suggestion that investigators had relied solely on the testimony of prosecution witness Datuk Zarul Ahmad Mohd Zulkifli without verifying the preparation of the FSDD, and denied failing to investigate the matter.

He also disagreed with Mohd Haijan suggested that the investigation had been biased and intended to implicate his client.

Asked whether CZBUCG had, to date, been paid for the FSDD, Zulhilmi said he was unsure.

Lim, 65, is charged with using his position as Penang chief minister to obtain RM3.3 million in gratification by helping a company owned by former Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd director Datuk Zarul Ahmad Mohd Zulkifli secure the contract for the RM6.341 billion undersea tunnel and major roads project.

The alleged offence was committed between January 2011 and August 2017 at the Penang Chief Minister’s Office.

For the second charge, the Bagan MP is accused of soliciting 10 per cent of the profits expected to be earned by Zarul Ahmad as an inducement for helping the businessman’s company secure the same project.

The offence was allegedly committed near The Gardens Hotel, Lingkaran Syed Putra, Mid Valley City, between 12.30 am and 2 am in March 2011.

Lim also faces two charges of causing two plots of Penang state government land, valued at RM208.8 million, to be disposed of to a developer linked to the undersea tunnel project.

The alleged offences were committed at the Penang Land and Mines Office in Komtar on Feb 17, 2015, and March 22, 2017.

The trial before Judge Azura Alwi resumes on Aug 7. — Bernama