KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — The Consulate General of Malaysia in Jeddah on Sunday denied claims circulating on social media that Malaysian Haj pilgrims were still in Saudi Arabia under the management of the 1447H/2026 Haj season.

In a statement, the consulate general said all Malaysian haj pilgrims for the 1447H/2026 Haj season had safely returned home according to the schedule set by the Pilgrims Fund Board (Tabung Haji).

“There are no Malaysian haj pilgrims remaining in Saudi Arabia under the 1447H/2026 Haj operations,” the statement said.

The statement was issued in response to a social media post claiming that some Malaysian Haj pilgrims were still in the kingdom.

The Consulate General of Malaysia in Jeddah urged the public not to spread or believe unverified information.

It also advised the public to refer to official sources for accurate and up-to-date information. — Bernama