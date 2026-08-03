BEAUFORT, Aug 3 — A 28-year-old male driver, a 29-year-old female passenger, and a 10-year-old child escaped unhurt when their car plunged into the Padas River behind Maybank here on Saturday.

Beaufort Fire and Rescue Station chief Ishak Jabas confirmed the incident on Sunday, stating that the station received an emergency call at 8.42pm.

A seven-member team equipped with a CFRT vehicle and a Vigo pickup truck was dispatched to the scene located two kilometres away, where a Perodua Bezza had backed into the river while reversing.

“All three victims were successfully rescued by members of the public who were nearby,” he said Medical personnel from the Health Ministry were also present at the scene, and the victims were subsequently sent to the hospital for further examination and treatment. — Daily Express