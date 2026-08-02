SEREMBAN, Aug 2 — Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said the mandate entrusted to the coalition by voters in the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election would be translated into a responsible, people-centred administration anchored on stability, integrity, and the state’s continued development.

He said BN remains committed to upholding the politics of moderation, strengthening racial harmony, practising good governance, and working collaboratively with all parties.

“This is to ensure that Negeri Sembilan continues to prosper as a stable, progressive, inclusive, and thriving state for both present and future generations,” he said in a statement today.

Zambry also expressed BN’s appreciation to all voters in Negeri Sembilan, including Malays, Chinese, Indians, the Orang Asli, and other communities, for the confidence and trust they placed in the coalition during the state election.

“BN’s victory is not merely an endorsement but a significant mandate that must be carried out with the highest level of integrity, responsibility, and sincerity in serving all the people of Negeri Sembilan, regardless of race, religion, or background,” he said.

He said the election outcome, in which BN won 18 of the 36 state seats, reflected the people’s continued support for a political approach based on moderation, stability, and unity.

Zambry also thanked party members, campaign workers, election machinery, volunteers, and supporters whose dedication contributed to BN’s performance in the state election.

Yesterday’s election saw BN secure 18 seats and Perikatan Nasional (PN) win 11, enabling the two coalitions to form the state government with a two-thirds majority.

In the 15th Negeri Sembilan state election, Pakatan Harapan (PH) won 17 seats, followed by BN with 14 and PN with five, leading to the formation of a PH-BN state government.

The Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly was dissolved on June 5 after the state BN withdrew its support for the leadership of Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun on April 27, triggering the state election

For the latest news on the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama