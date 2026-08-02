KUALA PILAH, Aug 2 — The Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, today reminded members of the State Legislative Assembly to always place the interests of the state and its people above political or personal considerations in carrying out the mandate entrusted to them.

His Royal Highness said every elected representative bears a significant responsibility, as they are entrusted with bringing the voices, aspirations, needs, and concerns of the people to the State Legislative Assembly.

Tuanku Muhriz stressed that every policy, plan, and decision made should reflect those aspirations and remain firmly focused on the welfare of the people and the continued development of Negeri Sembilan.

“Your loyalty and commitment must always be directed towards the state and the people you represent, taking precedence over any political or personal interests,” His Royal Highness said.

Tuanku Muhriz made the remarks during the appointment and swearing-in ceremony of the Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar at Istana Besar Seri Menanti here today. — Bernama