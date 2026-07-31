SEREMBAN, July 31 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) received 87 reports and opened 23 investigation papers involving alleged election offences during the campaign period for the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election from July 18 until yesterday.

Negeri Sembilan Police Chief DCP Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said 761 out of 787 permit applications submitted for ceramah and political campaign activities during the same period were approved.

“All political programmes and activities held are monitored to ensure they comply with the law and do not disrupt public safety and order,” he said in a statement here today.

Alzafny said the police would continue to strengthen their preparedness and enforcement efforts, stressing that any violation of the law would be dealt with firmly and fairly without compromise.

He urged the public to continue complying with the law, respecting the democratic process and extending full cooperation to the police to ensure the election is conducted in a peaceful, harmonious and orderly manner.

For the latest news on the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama