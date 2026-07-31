SEREMBAN, July 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on Negeri Sembilan voters to come out and fulfil their responsibilities on polling day for the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election tomorrow and to support Pakatan Harapan (PH) to continue the state’s agenda of stability and growth.

He also called on Malay, Chinese, Indian and Orang Asli voters to fulfil their responsibilities on polling day to give PH a mandate to continue serving in ensuring stability and driving growth that will provide well-being to all the people of Negeri Sembilan together with the federal government and the Madani government.

“I call on the residents and voters of Negeri Sembilan, especially the majority Muslim and our friends among the Chinese, Indians and Orang Asli, to exercise our responsibilities.

“If my proposal representing Pakatan Harapan is to be considered, please give Pakatan Harapan the opportunity to continue its service of ensuring stability and driving growth that will guarantee the well-being of all the people of Negeri Sembilan together with the federal government, the Madani government,” he said in a speech via a video on his Facebook today.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman said that throughout the campaign period, various views had been put forward and did not rule out the possibility of lapses, hence calling on all parties to forgive each other and return to good relations after the election process.

“The Negeri Sembilan election has begun, we have gone through the campaign period and presented various views and I believe that in the process there were sometimes lapses.

“So let us all together apologise to each other and be friends again because we are fighting among all our friends, Malaysians and voters of Negeri Sembilan,” he said.

A total of 859,760 registered voters including 7,391 postal voters will cast their ballots to elect representatives in the 36 State Legislative Assembly (DUN) seats.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) is contesting in all 36 DUN seats, followed by Barisan Nasional (BN) (25), Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) (24), Perikatan Nasional (PN) (11) and four Independent candidates, while Barisan Jamaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa), Parti Orang Asli Malaysia (ASLI) and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) are each fielding one candidate.

For the latest news on the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama