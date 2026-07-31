KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has offered prayers for the good health of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, who is set to undergo medical treatment.

“May His Majesty be blessed with continued good health and remain under the protection and mercy of Allah,” Anwar said in a Facebook post today.

Earlier, Istana Negara announced that Sultan Ibrahim would undergo follow-up treatment for a musculoskeletal condition involving His Majesty’s back and hip.

According to the statement, medical specialists advised His Majesty to rest ahead of the follow-up treatment to support the recovery process. — Bernama