KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Reform at Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) must be implemented comprehensively by ensuring the institution remains free from any interference that could affect decisions made in the best interests of depositors, says Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia (Abim) president Ahmad Fahmi Mohd Samsudin.

He said governance reforms should focus on strengthening checks and balances, enhancing accountability, and ensuring leadership appointments were based on merit, professionalism and integrity.

He described the disclosure of the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) report on TH’s management, as well as the government’s willingness to make its findings public, as a manifestation of its commitment to transparency, integrity and accountability in managing an institution entrusted with the savings of millions of Muslim depositors in the country.

“The RCI’s findings must not end as merely a report. Any recommendations involving breaches of the law should be followed by investigations and further action by the relevant authorities in accordance with legal procedures and based on sufficient evidence.

“No party should be accorded special treatment when it involves public trust and interest,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Ahmad Fahmi also called for all reform recommendations put forward by the RCI to be implemented in stages and monitored continuously.

He said the reforms were aimed not only at addressing past weaknesses, but also at building a more resilient and trusted TH capable of fulfilling its responsibility to the Muslim community in the future.

“At the same time, Abim calls on the public to assess the RCI’s findings objectively and based on facts. The issue should not be politicised or turned into a polemic that could erode public confidence in TH.

“The primary objective for all parties should be to safeguard this strategic institution of the Muslim community through comprehensive reforms, firm accountability and the highest standards of governance,” he said.

He also expressed Abim’s appreciation for the MADANI Government’s efforts to rehabilitate TH, including measures to stabilise its financial position, strengthen governance and gradually restore depositors’ confidence.

The RCI report on TH, uploaded to the official portal of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) yesterday, listed problematic investments requiring forensic audits and found evidence of suspicious transactions and the concealment of information. — Bernama