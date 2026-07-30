SEREMBAN, July 30 — The Cabinet has proposed that the review period for the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) report on Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) be extended to include the period of transition following the institution’s takeover by the new management.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the move would allow the recovery measures undertaken after the investigation period to be assessed.

“The Cabinet has proposed that the timeframe examined in the report be extended, not only until 2020, but from 2014 to 2022 and from 2022 until the takeover by TH’s new management and chairman.

“This is to see whether the recovery efforts, including asset restructuring, asset liquidation and other measures to strengthen TH, have been implemented in accordance with the recommendations made in the RCI Report on TH,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after officiating the closing ceremony of Program Jelajah Pendidikan Tinggi dan TVET MARA Negeri Sembilan 2026 here today, which was also attended by Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir and Majlis Amanah Rakyat chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, said the Cabinet had also agreed for the RCI Report to be made public and tabled at a special Parliament sitting for debate.

He said the Cabinet hoped the recovery measures would be implemented to reflect the government’s commitment to ensuring TH depositors receive fair returns, while helping to reduce the cost of performing the haj pilgrimage.

“We know that the cost of performing the haj has increased. Previously, the cost was RM9,980 per pilgrim, but it has now risen due to higher flight costs, hotel accommodation, ground handling services and other related expenses.

“However, I believe that with the profits from dividends or bonuses to be given in the future under the new management, part of the profits can be used to help reduce the rising cost of performing the haj,” he said.

Commenting on concerns that the release of the report could affect depositors’ confidence, Ahmad Zahid said it should have been made public about three years ago, but was postponed over fears that it could lead to deposit withdrawals from TH.

“TH is moving towards strengthening its investment portfolio and cash flow position. The report is not intended to point fingers at anyone, but serves as recommendations that should not be politicised, especially with this Saturday being an important day for Negeri Sembilan. I hope it will not be manipulated,” he said.

Communications Minister Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil said the Cabinet had agreed to declassify and publicly release the RCI report on TH covering the period from 2014 to 2020 today.

The Madani Government spokesperson said the report would also be tabled and debated at a special Dewan Rakyat sitting soon.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed confidence that the Cabinet would agree to the proposal to make the RCI report on Tabung Haji public after it was brought before the Cabinet for consideration. — Bernama