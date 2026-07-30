JELEBU, July 30 — When Jelebu in Negeri Sembilan is mentioned, many immediately think of its lush durian orchards nestled among rolling hills and valleys.

However, beyond the fame of the “King of Fruits,” the district is quietly cultivating another agricultural success story — the pomelo, a thick-skinned citrus fruit more commonly associated with Tambun, Perak.

Blessed with hilly terrain and favourable weather conditions, Jelebu is emerging as a promising producer of premium-quality pomelos, backed by research and the development of new local varieties by the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi).

More than just an alternative crop, pomelo cultivation is creating new income opportunities for local farmers and entrepreneurs, gradually reshaping Jelebu’s agricultural landscape, which has long been dominated by durian production.

At Jelebu Mardi’s cultivation site in Simpang Durian, which spans approximately eight hectares, more than 600 pomelo trees are flourishing, producing between 12,000 and 13,000 fruits each harvest cycle.

With current market prices ranging between RM7 and RM8 per kilogramme and consistently strong demand, the fruit offers significant potential as a high-value commercial crop.

Jelebu Mardi manager Noraimi Nordin says pomelos offer farmers a lower-maintenance alternative to durians, with year-round production and strong commercial potential. — Bernama pic

Jelebu Mardi manager Noraimi Nordin said pomelos have several advantages over many other crops, including lower maintenance requirements, minimal pest problems, and the ability to produce fruit year-round.

“Many people associate Jelebu with durians, but the area is equally well-suited for pomelo cultivation. Compared to many other crops, pomelos require less maintenance. The main challenge is fruit flies, while damage from monkeys or wild boars is almost non-existent.

“This helps keep maintenance costs low. With proper early treatment and minimal insecticide use, growers can produce high-quality fruit. That is why we want more entrepreneurs to recognise the commercial potential of pomelos instead of depending on a single commodity,” he told Bernama recently.

At the Mardi plantation, the fruits typically weigh between 1.3 kilogrammes and nearly two kilogrammes. Each fruit is individually wrapped before harvesting to protect its skin from insect damage and ensure a smooth, attractive appearance.

Beyond evaluating soil and climate suitability, Mardi is also developing its locally bred ‘Melomas’ (P056) variety, which produces sweeter, juicier flesh that is well-suited for the fresh fruit market.

Pomelo trees flourish at Mardi’s eight-hectare cultivation site in Simpang Durian, Jelebu, where more than 600 trees produce up to 13,000 fruits per harvest cycle. — Bernama pic

More than 200 trees of the variety are expected to be ready for harvesting in August, representing another milestone in Mardi’s efforts to expand the range of commercially viable crops in Jelebu.

According to Noraimi, pomelo cultivation requires patience, as trees typically begin bearing fruit after three to four years and reach peak productivity between five and seven years of age.

However, she said the waiting period is compensated by the crop’s ability to produce fruit with less dependence on seasonal conditions.

“Through pruning techniques, growers can schedule fruit production according to market demand, including for festive periods such as the Chinese New Year,” she said.

To encourage wider adoption, Mardi is actively nurturing new entrepreneurs by providing quality seedlings, technical training, and advisory services, as commercial pomelo cultivation remains relatively limited in Negeri Sembilan.

“We want more people to appreciate the commercial value of pomelos. Once they realise that the crop is easy to manage, that harvests can be planned, and that market demand remains strong, I believe more entrepreneurs will venture into this industry.

Mardi’s locally bred ‘Melomas’ pomelo variety, known for its sweeter and juicier flesh, is expected to enter its next harvest in August. — Bernama pic

“We hope that one day, when people think of Jelebu, they will think not only of durians but also of the premium-quality pomelos produced here,” she said.

The growing pomelo industry is expected to open a new chapter in Jelebu’s economic development by providing farmers and entrepreneurs with opportunities to diversify into high-value agrifood production instead of relying heavily on traditional commodities such as durian.

With all four state seats under the Jelebu parliamentary constituency — Chennah, Pertang, Klawang, and Sungai Lui — being contested in the upcoming Negeri Sembilan state election, the continued development of the agrifood sector, including pomelo cultivation, is expected to remain an important agenda for strengthening the rural economy.

Polling will be held on August 1. Chennah will see a straight fight, while Pertang, Klawang, and Sungai Lui will each feature three-cornered contests. — Bernama