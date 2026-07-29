PUTRAJAYA, July 29 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has busted a syndicate using a fake base transceiver station (BTS) to send fraudulent short message service (SMS) messages containing scam links to the public.

In a statement, MCMC said that during an operation in Johor Bahru last Friday, a 32-year-old local man was found driving a vehicle equipped with a fake BTS device that transmitted radio signals to send fraudulent SMS messages containing website links while impersonating a telecommunications service provider.

“Preliminary investigations found that the syndicate is believed to target public hotspots, particularly during peak hours, to maximise the distribution of scam SMS messages,” the statement said.

The case is being investigated under Section 239(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Communications and Multimedia (Technical Standards) Regulations 2000.

Section 239 provides for a fine of up to RM1 million, imprisonment of up to 10 years, or both, while Regulation 16 carries a maximum fine of RM300,000, imprisonment of up to three years, or both.

A fake BTS is a non-compliant communications device that mimics mobile network signals, enabling SMS messages to be sent directly to users’ mobile phones without passing through the official network of a telecommunications service provider, making scam or spoofed messages appear legitimate.

Meanwhile, MCMC said it had conducted five special operations to combat the use of fake BTS devices up to the middle of this year, with three carried out in Genting Highlands and two in the Johor area.

“MCMC will continue to intensify joint operations with the Royal Malaysia Police to curb the misuse of radio frequency spectrum and telecommunications infrastructure for fraud and criminal activities,” the statement said.

The public is also advised to remain vigilant by not clicking on suspicious SMS links, refraining from sharing banking or personal information without verifying through official channels, and promptly reporting suspicious SMS messages to the authorities or their service providers. — Bernama