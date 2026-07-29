KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — The Kota Kinabalu Sessions Court has sentenced Warisan president and Semporna MP Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal to five weeks in prison for contempt of court over remarks regarding the inquest into the death of 13-year-old Zara Qairina Mahathir.

However, judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan stayed the execution of the sentence, allowing Shafie to remain free pending his appeal against the conviction in the High Court, FMT reported.

In convicting the former Sabah chief minister under Section 99A of the Subordinate Courts Act 1948, Amir ruled that the prosecution had proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt. Under this provision, a conviction can carry a prison term of up to six weeks and a maximum fine of RM300.

The contempt charges stem from an event in Kinabatangan in September last year, where Shafie reportedly characterised Zara’s death as “murder” and questioned the authorities’ handling of the case. These remarks were made while the inquest into the teenager’s death was still ongoing before the same judge.

The legal proceedings began on October 23 last year, after the attorney-general obtained leave to commence the action against the politician.

The tragedy involving Zara Qairina occurred on July 17 last year, when the girl died at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu. She had been found unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory in Papar a day prior. The inquest into the circumstances of her death is still ongoing.

Shafie was represented by lawyers Jakariya Ab Jalil and Chen Ket Chuin, while deputy public prosecutors Mustaffa P Kunyalam and Nadia Izhar led the prosecution.