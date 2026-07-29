IPOH, July 29 — A 40-year-old local man died after allegedly being involved in a house break-in at Jalan Building Society, Taman Star, here yesterday.

Perak Police Chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin said preliminary investigations revealed that the incident is believed to have occurred at about 5 am when two suspects entered the house through a window that had been forced open, triggering a struggle with the caretaker.

“One suspect is believed to have escaped, while the other was found unconscious and was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination later determined that the cause of death was a blocked coronary artery,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Alwi said the case has been classified as a Sudden Death Report (SDR), while investigations under Section 457 of the Penal Code for housebreaking and Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt with a weapon or dangerous means are ongoing.

He added that police are also actively tracking down the second suspect, who remains at large.

Members of the public with information related to the incident are urged to assist the investigation by contacting the Ipoh District Police Headquarters at 05-2451500 or visiting the nearest police station.

He urged members of the public with information regarding the incident to come forward and assist the investigation by contacting the Ipoh District Police Headquarters at 05-2451500 or any nearby police station. — Bernama