PUTRAJAYA, July 29 — The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) advises passengers travelling to, from or transiting through West Asia to check their flight status directly with their respective airlines, as the evolving security situation in the region continues to affect international flight operations.

CAAM, in a statement today, said airlines may reroute flights, revise schedules or cancel certain services, and these operational adjustments may result in longer flight times, delays or disruptions to connecting flights.

It said several airlines have announced temporary suspensions, cancellations or adjustments to services involving destinations in West Asia.

“As operational arrangements may change at short notice, passengers should refer directly to their respective airlines for the latest information on flight schedules, connecting services and available travel options,” it said.

CAAM said key carriers including British Airways, Singapore Airlines, Emirates, KLM and Air France have extended suspensions into late August, September, or October 2026.

“Passengers are encouraged to refer to the latest official travel and aviation advisories issued by relevant government authorities, embassies and civil aviation authorities, where applicable,” the statement said.

CAAM said Malaysia Airlines’ Kuala Lumpur-Doha flight is operating daily while other Doha services are suspended until Oct 24.

AirAsia X’s planned Kuala Lumpur-Bahrain-London Gatwick launch on Aug 27, 2026 has been postponed to March 2027, it said. — Bernama