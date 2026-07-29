SEREMBAN, July 29 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) will intensify its campaign efforts, including holding a continuous TikTok livestream for more than 24 hours to engage young voters ahead of polling day for the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election this Saturday.

PH Communications Director Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil said all PH candidates will continue working to secure victory for the coalition, including winning all 16 seats contested by PKR to strengthen PH’s overall performance in the election.

“To reach young voters, especially in constituencies contested by PKR candidates, we will adopt a slightly different approach in addition to small-group and large-scale ceramah (rallies).

“Starting tomorrow night, our team will conduct a continuous livestream for more than 24 hours on platforms such as TikTok. All candidates, not only from PKR but from across PH, will join influencers and young people during the livestream,” he told reporters here today.

He said this after visiting the Negeri Sembilan bureau of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), accompanied by Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Abdul Halim Hamzah and Bernama Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said the PH manifesto also contains several new initiatives, including a proposal to provide allowances to traditional community leaders in recognition of their role and service to society.

Commenting on allegations of inducements or bribery during the state election campaign, the Communications Minister said PH has zero tolerance for any form of bribery or corruption.

“Pakatan Harapan is not a wealthy party. Our candidates are focused on their performance, capability and ability, including our Menteri Besar candidate Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun,” he said.

The media previously reported that police had opened an investigation into allegations of attempted vote-buying during the Negeri Sembilan state election campaigning after receiving a report over a message circulated via WhatsApp.

Negeri Sembilan Police Chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said the case was among three new investigation papers opened involving election-related offences under Section 11 of the Election Offences Act 1954 after a 29-year-old man lodged a police report in Kuala Klawang, Jelebu. — Bernama