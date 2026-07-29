KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Police have busted three syndicates involved in the distribution of vape liquids containing synthetic drugs in separate operations across the Klang Valley last Thursday and Saturday.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the operations were carried out following the recent viral incident involving two of seven school students in Sentul who required emergency treatment after becoming intoxicated from using vapes containing drug-laced liquid.

He said that under Op Kesing, Op Madarini and Op Eristalis, police arrested eight men, including two foreign nationals, and six foreign women, aged between 20 and 55, who are believed to be involved in the three syndicates. Police also seized various types of drugs estimated to be worth RM45.6 million.

“We believe these three syndicates are linked through the same network involved in distributing and supplying vape components and drug-laced vape liquids for both the domestic and international markets. They are also believed to be connected to individuals involved in distributing drug-laced vapes to the school students in the recent case,” he told a press conference at the Cheras district police headquarters here today.

Hussein said the three syndicates are believed to have been active since early this year, using houses in the Klang Valley and fish-processing factory premises as drug storage locations before distributing the drugs to both domestic and overseas markets.

He said investigations found that the syndicates used boats to smuggle drugs to neighbouring countries, while importing precursor chemicals from abroad by falsely declaring them as accessories and fruit juice.

Among the items seized were 56 drums and 36 bottles containing an estimated 742.74 kilogrammes (kg) of methamphetamine, 962 vape cartridges filled with methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) liquid, about eight kg of ketamine, 318 grammes of ecstasy pills and 21 grammes of yaba pills.

“Urine screening tests found that two of the arrested men tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine, while two others have a total of 10 previous drug-related criminal records.

“All those arrested have been remanded for between six and seven days until July 31 to facilitate further investigations,” he said.

Hussein said police also seized six vehicles, various jewellery items and cash, with a total value of RM341,746, during the three operations. — Bernama