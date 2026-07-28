PUTRAJAYA, July 28 — The Immigration Department has begun the phased rollout of the new Malaysian international passport in Sabah and Sarawak, marking the next stage of its nationwide implementation.

In a Facebook post yesterday, the department said passport-issuing offices in both states would implement the rollout in two phases, with Phase 6 starting yesterday and Phase 7 from August 3.

“The offices covered under Phase 6 are Bintulu, Sri Aman, Kuching, Miri, Sibu, Kota Kinabalu, Tawau and Keningau Urban Transformation Centres.

“Phase 7 will cover offices in Kuching, Lawas, Limbang, Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, Kota Kinabalu International Airport, Lahad Datu and Labuan Urban Transformation Centre,” the department said, adding that only the offices listed would start issuing the new Malaysian passport on the specified dates.

The public is urged to check the list of participating offices and plan passport applications or renewals ahead of their visit to offices offering the new international passport service.

“There is no need to rush, as existing passports can still be used up to six months before their expiry date,” read the statement.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim launched the new Malaysian passport on June 30, with the upgraded document equipped with 94 security features.

Malaysians aged 18 and above can choose to apply for the new passport from July 1, with a validity period of five or 10 years based on their requirements.

The new international passport was first introduced at 14 passport-issuing offices handling high application volumes, before the rollout was extended to 71 offices nationwide and is expected to be completed by early August. — Bernama