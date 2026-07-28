PASIR MAS, July 28 — The Rantau Panjang Malaysia Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) foiled the first attempt to smuggle in 100 kilogrammes (kg) of tiger prawns from Thailand since the temporary ban on the importation of five species of shrimp from that country came into effect on June 1.

Its commander, Siti Khadijah Hamzah said the attempt was detected through a joint operation involving the Rantau Panjang AKPS, the Fisheries Department, and the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (MAQIS) at the Rantau Panjang Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS) yesterday.

She said the lorry driver involved in the incident submitted an invoice declaring a load of fish and cockles, but an inspection found that there were barrels containing tiger prawns hidden at the bottom of the load.

“This is the first time our team has found shrimp that are prohibited from being imported following the implementation of a temporary ban on the importation of five species of the crustaceans from Thailand, which came into effect on June 1,” she said at a press conference at the Rantau Panjang ICQS Complex yesterday.

Siti Khadijah said the tactic of declaring other goods to mislead the authorities is believed to be used to hide shrimp that is prohibited from being imported into the country.

She said that a thorough inspection by AKPS members successfully detected the attempt even though the declaration document did not indicate the presence of the shrimp.

She said the case was referred to Kelantan MAQIS for further action under Section 11(1) of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011 (Act 728).

Previously, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security agreed to implement a temporary ban on the importation of five shrimp species from Thailand, namely brown tiger prawns, banana prawn, whiteleg shrimp, giant tiger prawn and blue shrimp.

The decision was made in line with fair trade principles and as a reciprocal measure against the same restrictions imposed by Thailand on five selected shrimp species from Malaysia. — Bernama