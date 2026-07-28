KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — The Education Ministry (KPM) will begin its school reform programme next week, with 10 schools in each district selected as pilot projects aimed at improving education quality and student development.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said each district would select five primary schools and five secondary schools to be developed into the best-performing schools in their respective areas, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

She said each selected school could receive up to RM100,000 to implement various reform initiatives based on their needs and individual plans.

“Starting next week, another important programme related to school reform will begin.

“Each district will elevate 10 schools — five primary schools and five secondary schools — that should become the best schools in their respective districts,” she said during the ministry’s monthly assembly with its staff here today.

Fadhlina said the initiative was not only aimed at improving academic performance but also strengthening teachers’ professionalism and creating a higher-quality school ecosystem.

However, she stressed that school reform could not be achieved through shortcuts or by focusing solely on physical improvements.

She said installing air-conditioning systems in all schools or providing smart boards in every classroom would not constitute reform, as the changes needed to involve shifts in school culture, ecosystems and mindsets.

Fadhlina said the reform agenda would also cover changes in work practices, teaching methods, mental health support, efforts to address bullying and strengthening the overall wellbeing of the school community.

She also congratulated the ministry’s Daily School Management Division on the launch of the Safe School Guidelines and Student Protection Policy, saying the comprehensive guidelines would help strengthen public confidence in school safety.

Fadhlina said KPM would also expand several programmes supporting the education reform agenda, including the PAKAT programme for preschool education, TEKAD under the Malaysia Education Plan, and NEKAD, which focuses on developing empathy, care and compassion among students.