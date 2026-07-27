PARIT BUNTAR, July 27 — A total of 1,935 dogs and cats have been neutered under the Perak Pawsitive Initiative from 2024 until June this year.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Sandrea Ng Shy Ching said that during the same period, 1,285 dog licences were also issued through collaboration with local authorities.

“These figures are more than just statistics. They reflect the state government’s continued commitment, together with local authorities, the NGO Friends of Pawsitive, veterinary clinics and volunteers, to developing a more responsible and sustainable pet management system,” she said.

She said this at the closing ceremony and prize presentation of the Perak Pawsitive Initiative drawing competition, themed ‘Haiwan Kesayanganku, Tanggungjawabku’ (My Pet, My Responsibility), here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Ng said the issue of stray animals goes beyond animal welfare, as it also affects community well-being, public safety and the management responsibilities of local authorities.

As such, she said the solution cannot rely solely on animal capture operations or enforcement measures, but must instead address the root causes through a comprehensive approach.

She said an unneutered female dog can give birth to as many as 18 puppies in a year, and if the cycle continues unchecked, the population could theoretically grow to more than 12,000 within five years.

“Hence, neutering is the most effective way to break the cycle of uncontrolled breeding.

“At the same time, access to veterinary services continues to be expanded through the Perak Pawsitive Initiative and the neutering subsidy programme, particularly in areas that still lack adequate veterinary facilities.

“Collaboration between the government, local authorities, NGOs, veterinarians and volunteers will also continue to be strengthened to ensure that animal welfare and public education efforts are sustained over the long term,” she said.

She added that many people believe responsible pet ownership simply means providing food and water. In reality, it goes far beyond that.

“It includes proper healthcare, licensing, ensuring pets do not roam freely, and refraining from breeding or abandoning animals irresponsibly,” she said. — Bernama