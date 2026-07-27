KUALA TERENGGANU, July 27 — A 68-year-old electrical contractor lost RM152,550 after falling victim to a non-existent tender scam.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the victim received an email on July 14 offering a project to install solar lights in Kampung Tanjung Baharu, Hulu Terengganu.

He said the victim, who was interested in the offer, subsequently contacted a male suspect posing as an officer from the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) via WhatsApp to obtain further information.

“The suspect, who identified himself as Nik Sharil, requested the victim’s company details, purportedly for verification and registration before the tender could be approved.

“The suspect then informed the victim that he had successfully secured a tender to supply three generator units worth RM50,850 for the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) in Putrajaya, and instructed him to make the payment immediately on July 22,” he said in a statement today.

Azli said the suspect contacted the victim again the following day and instructed him to pay an additional RM101,700 for six more generator units, while promising a project profit of RM252,000 within six days to convince him the deal was genuine.

“The victim realised he had been scammed after consulting an auditor he regularly deals with. Attempts to contact the suspect were unsuccessful.

“He lodged a police report at 2 pm yesterday, and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code,” he said. — Benama