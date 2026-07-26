KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Malaysia Airlines has cancelled several flights between Kuala Lumpur, Shenzhen and Hong Kong as Typhoon Noul brings severe weather to southern China, disrupting air travel across the region.

The airline said services scheduled for July 25 and 26 — MH522 (Kuala Lumpur–Shenzhen), MH523 (Shenzhen–Kuala Lumpur), MH078 (Kuala Lumpur–Hong Kong) and MH079 (Hong Kong–Kuala Lumpur) — were called off due to deteriorating conditions linked to the approaching typhoon. It added that operations remain under close review and further updates will be issued directly to affected passengers and on its website.

Travellers were advised to update their contact details via the My Booking portal or the Malaysia Airlines mobile app to ensure they receive notifications promptly. The carrier said passengers on the cancelled flights may request refunds or rebook their journeys on the same route at no extra charge within 30 days of their original travel date. Safety of passengers and crew remains the airline’s “top priority”.

Checks on AirAsia’s flight status page showed similar disruptions, with flight AK126 from Kuala Lumpur to Shenzhen cancelled on Sunday. Other services on the same route — AK122 and AK128 — were delayed, alongside AK138 to Hong Kong and AK112 to Guangzhou.

Typhoon Noul is forecast to make landfall between Hong Kong and Guangdong from late July 25 to early July 26, bringing torrential rain and strong winds. Chinese authorities have evacuated more than 20,000 residents in Guangdong ahead of the storm, according to state broadcaster CCTV.