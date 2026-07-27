KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 —The Senate today passed the Competition (Amendment) Bill 2026, which seeks to strengthen efforts to combat cartels, monopolies, and other anti-competitive practices that contribute to the rising cost of living.

The amendments empower the Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) to deal more effectively with new tactics used by companies to evade enforcement and enhance action against anti-competitive practices, particularly those involving digital technology and the abuse of dominant market positions.

Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Senator Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh said the amendments adopt a phased reform approach to enable more comprehensive enforcement.

“We are first addressing enforcement gaps identified throughout the implementation of the Competition Act 2010, including strengthening powers of investigation, market reviews, settlements, undertakings, and related provisions.

“Insya-Allah, reforms to introduce a merger control regime will be implemented under the 13th Malaysia Plan (2026-2030) as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s competition ecosystem,” she said when winding up the debate on the Bill.

Fuziah said a merger control regime is essential to completing Malaysia’s competition law framework, thereby enabling the MyCC to take broader action rather than being limited solely to addressing cartel issues and the abuse of a dominant market position.

Responding to concerns over the scope of the amendments, she assured the Senate that the law is not intended to restrict the activities of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) or associations, but rather to curb collusive conduct that harms market competition.

Earlier, when tabling the Bill for its second reading, Fuziah said the rapid growth of the digital economy and new business models had made anti-competitive practices increasingly sophisticated and difficult to detect.

She said MyCC had encountered various challenges in enforcing the Competition Act 2010, as the current business landscape differs significantly from when the legislation was first introduced.

Enterprises involved in cartels or the abuse of dominant market positions have become increasingly sophisticated in carrying out anti-competitive practices,” she said.

The amendments strengthen provisions relating to enforcement against anti-competitive conduct, MyCC’s investigative powers and procedures, decision-making processes, and the appeal mechanism at the Competition Appeal Tribunal.

Fuziah said healthy market competition encourages businesses to improve efficiency, innovation, and product quality while offering consumers more competitive prices.

The Dewan Rakyat passed the Bill on July 6. It comprises 35 clauses covering investigative and enforcement powers, decision-making procedures, and provisions governing the Competition Appeal Tribunal.

Meanwhile, Fuziah said the MyCC had imposed financial penalties totalling RM667.3 million on 270 companies for various anti-competitive conduct offences between 2012 and July this year.

She said the commission was currently conducting 13 active investigations, including 12 cases involving bid-rigging cartels affecting more than 1,000 companies, warning that the combined value of the tenders involved in the bid-rigging cases exceeded RM2 billion.

“A total of RM5 million has also been allocated to recruit 35 additional enforcement officers to further strengthen the commission’s capacity to enforce the act,” she said when winding up debate on the Competition Commission (Amendment) Bill 2026.

The Bill was passed by a majority vote after being debated by six senators.

According to Fuziah, MyCC is also strengthening the capabilities of its Digital Forensics Unit and enhancing the skills of its officers to address competition issues arising from technology and artificial intelligence.

The Dewan Negara sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama