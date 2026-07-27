PORT DICKSON, July 27 — Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) leaders must carry out their responsibilities with integrity while providing the people with clear and accurate information on the government's initiatives and achievements, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

Being at the grassroots, he said JPKK leaders also play a vital role in preserving racial harmony, strengthening national unity and safeguarding the country's stability and security.

"The wisdom of leaders in the past, like during Tun Abdul Razak's era, he emphasised on the role of JKKK then, now the JPKK. He knew that no matter how great the national or state leaders can be, the answer (to stability) lies at the grassroots," he said.

He was speaking at a gathering with Negeri Sembilan JPKK leaders in Lukut, near here, today, which was also attended by the state Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

To strengthen the role and welfare of JPKK at the grassroots, the Prime Minister said the government has allocated RM5.319 million specifically for the committees in Negeri Sembilan.

Anwar said transparency and good governance must remain the guiding principles of JPKK leaders to ensure government allocations and facilities fully benefit the people without leakages or misappropriation.

Meanwhile, he said 348, or nearly 90 per cent, of the 394 JPKK in Negeri Sembilan have benefited from the Sejati Madani Programme, with grants totalling RM34.12 million.

The Prime Minister also praised the Negeri Sembilan administration under Aminuddin, which he had consistently performing with excellence and placing the people's welfare first.

"So defend a government with a good track record, and maintain this relationship with the Menteri Besar so that work and teamwork remain the focus. Then we can concentrate (on development),” he added. — Bernama