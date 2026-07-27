PETALING JAYA, July 27 — Six men pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to charges of abducting a businessman and demanding RM8 million in ransom at Dataran Sunway on July 16.

Berita Harian (BH) reported, A Ravichandran, 45; R Elanggovan, 45; M Jeyaraj, 43; Moses De Bretto John Patrick, 40; Ziyauddin, 33; and Muhammad Afiq Safine, 36, entered their pleas after the charges were read before Judge Dr Syahliza Warnoh.

According to the charge sheet, the six, together with seven others still at large, allegedly kidnapped 44 year old Chui Kok Mun with the intention of extorting RM8 million. The incident was said to have taken place at a nasi kandar restaurant in Dataran Sunway at about 5.15pm on July 16.

They were charged under Section 3(1) of the Kidnapping Act 1961, read together with Section 324 of the Penal Code. If convicted, they face between 30 and 40 years in prison and whipping.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Loqman Hakim Ahmad Khaire opposed bail, arguing that the offence is non bailable under the law.

“In this case, the amount involved is substantial — RM8 million — and the prescribed punishment ranges from 30 to 40 years,” he told the court.

Lawyers T Daneish and S Vinesh, representing Moses De Bretto, appealed for bail, citing that their client, a used oil trader, has a wife and two children aged nine and 11.

Meanwhile, Ravichandran, Elanggovan and Jeyaraj — all car wash workers — were represented by lawyer Kailash Sharma. He told the court that Ravichandran supports a wife working as a clerk earning RM1,800 a month and three children; Elanggovan is the sole breadwinner earning RM1,500 monthly with a wife and three children; while Jeyaraj supports a wife and two children, BH reported.

Ziyauddin and Muhammad Afiq, who were unrepresented, also pleaded for bail, saying they each have young dependants — three and six children respectively.

Judge Syahliza denied bail for all six accused and fixed September 11 for mention.