SEREMBAN, July 27 — The Negeri Sembilan Palace today advised political parties against associating the palace or members of the royal family with their campaigns, stressing that the royal institution remains politically neutral.

In a statement, the palace said any claim, statement, photograph, video or other material linking the Negeri Sembilan Palace, the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan or any member of the royal family to a political party was untrue.

“The Royal Institution has always upheld the principle of neutrality and is not involved with any political party or political activity,” it said.

The palace also advised all candidates contesting the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election to avoid playing up issues involving the 3Rs — race, religion and royalty — and to campaign responsibly, ethically and in accordance with the law.

It said the royal institution should be protected from misinterpretation or exploitation for the interests of any party, while urging the public not to spread or believe unverified information.

The statement comes after a video circulated on social media showing a politician claiming that the Negeri Sembilan state government, the menteri besar and the palace were being “held” by a particular political party.