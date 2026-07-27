PETALING JAYA, July 27 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-president Datuk Chang Lih Kang has described recent remarks by Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor as inappropriate and potentially hurtful to the public, urging politicians to exercise greater sensitivity, particularly during election campaigns.

Chang said political leaders should be mindful of their statements to help preserve social harmony in Malaysia.

“Although we know this is an election campaign period, such statements are unsuitable and inappropriate for Malaysia.

“I feel they are improper. As a politician, I might not be personally affected, but for ordinary people, such remarks can be hurtful,” he told reporters after officiating the TechnoMART Malaysia: High Tech Financing 2026 programme here today.

The Science, Technology and Innovation Minister said such remarks could affect members of communities that have lived in Malaysia for generations and made significant contributions to the country’s development.

On the TechnoMART Malaysia programme, Chang said RM5 billion in financing has been made available through a collaboration involving 15 organisations, including funding agencies and financial institutions, to support startups and innovators.

He said the financing would not be disbursed automatically but would be subject to the terms and eligibility criteria set by each participating organisation. The funding pool will be available over a period of approximately 18 months.

Chang said TechnoMART was established as a national platform to connect innovators, investors, government agencies, and financial institutions, addressing fragmentation within the country’s innovation ecosystem.

The initiative, he added, is aimed at transforming Malaysia from a technology consumer into a creator and owner of home-grown technologies. — Bernama