SHAH ALAM, July 25 — The Selangor Education Department (JPN) has carried out counselling and guidance interventions for students involved in a fight involving a student and his father at a secondary school in Seri Kembangan that went viral recently.

In a statement, Selangor JPN said it is giving its full cooperation to the ongoing investigation and will not compromise on any misconduct, particularly those involving violence.

“Selangor JPN views seriously the fight involving a group of students as reported by the media and circulated online recently. The incident is currently under police investigation.

“The department is extending its full cooperation to the ongoing investigation. Firm action will be taken against any party found guilty,” it said.

The department also advised the public not to speculate or spread unverified information, and reminded that sharing the identities of minors involved in the case is a legal offence.

Earlier, Serdang district police chief ACP Muhamad Farid Ahmad was reported as saying that several individuals had been detained to assist investigations into the incident, which left a 16-year-old male student and his father injured after being assaulted in front of a secondary school on July 3. — Bernama