JELEBU, July 25 — Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has reaffirmed that leaders of the Unity Government remain committed to working together at the federal level until the end of the current term, regardless of the upcoming outcome of the Negeri Sembilan state election.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the commitment was made based on the coalition’s agreement and resolution and would not be affected by the results of the state polls.

He said his relationship with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim remains good, describing their working relationship as cordial and professional.

“We have committed, based on our agreement and resolution, that we are supporting the current government until the end of the term. That is very firm.

“I don’t see any problem. This is just a matter of the state election, and our priority is to handle and coordinate national issues. We handle this very well and there is no difference of opinion on the basic issues and issues that want to be solved nationally,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid spoke to reporters yesterday after the Meet-and-Greet Programme with Negeri Sembilan Orang community in Kampung Tohor, Kenaboi, in Jelebu.

Also present were Cameron Highlands MP Datuk Dr Ramli Noor, Jelebu MP and BN candidate for the Pertang state seat Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias, as well as BN candidate for the Chennah state seat Siow Kong Choon.

The Election Commission has set August 1 as polling day for the Negeri Sembilan state election, with early voting scheduled for July 28.

For the latest updates on the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama