SEBERANG PERAI, July 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said no individual was above the law, as he stressed his government’s commitment to combating corruption and strengthening governance.

He pointed to investigations and prosecutions involving prominent figures as evidence that enforcement agencies were carrying out their responsibilities independently.

“I do not prosecute anyone. Investigations are conducted by the MACC and the police, prosecutions are handled by the Attorney General’s Chambers, while the courts decide the outcome,” he said in his speech at the National Training Week here.

Anwar also said he expects the Cabinet to agree to make the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) report into Tabung Haji public when he tables the matter on Wednesday.

“I will table this matter before the Cabinet on Wednesday, I believe the Cabinet will agree,” he said.

He said the report had initially been withheld to allow Tabung Haji time to implement reforms and restore public confidence, but the government was now ready to make it public.

He said Tabung Haji is different now and was recently recognised internationally for its management.

“Maybank had also received global recognition for corporate governance and responsibility,” he said.

Anwar said his administration was also determined to stop leakages and abuse of public funds, adding that poor governance had placed a heavy financial burden on the government.

Citing Felda as an example, he said the agency was once among the world’s most successful plantation organisations before political interference and poor management resulted in billions of ringgit in losses.

He said the government now has to allocate almost RM1 billion annually to service Felda’s debts.

Anwar said Malaysia had the potential to become a leading nation if reforms continued and integrity remained a priority.

He also called on youths to make full use of training opportunities under National Training Week.

He said the government would continue improving skills development programmes to prepare them for the future workforce.

“Our goal is to build a government that is responsive, accountable and committed to improving the lives of every Malaysian,” he said.