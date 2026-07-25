KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — DAP’s Chong Zhemin has questioned MCA’s silence over racial remarks made by Perikatan Nasional election director Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

According to Free Malaysia Today, the Kampar MP said MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran had already spoken out against the remarks despite Barisan Nasional’s electoral cooperation with PN in the Negeri Sembilan state election.

“Yet MCA president Wee Ka Siong and the rest of the MCA leadership remain conspicuously silent. Where is Wee’s voice when Malaysian Chinese are told that China is supposedly their country?” Chong was quoted as saying in a statement.

He reportedly said MCA’s response would reflect the party’s position on the matter amid BN’s electoral cooperation with PN.

Chong also said remarks suggesting Malaysian Chinese and Indians belonged elsewhere should not be normalised, stressing that Malaysia was their only home.

He was responding to remarks reportedly made by Sanusi, who is Perikatan Nasional’s election director and Kedah menteri besar, at a campaign ceramah in Jempol.

Malaysiakini reported Sanusi as saying that Malays only had “Tanah Melayu”, while Indians had India and Chinese had China.

Vigneswaran yesterday criticised Sanusi over the remarks and called for BN to review its electoral cooperation with PN, including the possibility of contesting future state elections on its own.

DAP’s Ramkarpal Singh had also criticised Sanusi’s remarks earlier today and questioned Umno’s failure to reprimand PAS, warning that such rhetoric could inflame racial tensions if left unchecked.