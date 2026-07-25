IPOH, July 25 — Two 14-year-old female students were found dead at Flat Sungai Pari here yesterday afternoon.

Perak police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin said police received a report on the incident in the afternoon and initial investigations found that the two victims had left the school before they were found unconscious and later pronounced dead at the scene.

“So far, we have found no evidence of involvement by any other party. However, investigations are still ongoing, and the cause of death will only be known after the post-mortem and forensic reports are completed,” he said in a statement last night.

He urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the Ipoh District Police Operations Room at 05-2451500 or the nearest police station to assist with the investigation.

Mohd Alwi also expressed his condolences to the families of the two victims and advised the public to respect their privacy, avoid speculation and refrain from sharing unverified information that could affect the investigation. — Bernama