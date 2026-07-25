KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, is in good health and will continue his scheduled follow-up treatment abroad under the care of His Royal Highness’ medical team.

The Office of the Sultan of Terengganu, in a statement shared by the Information Department today, said Sultan Mizan also expressed his deepest appreciation and gratitude to the people for their continued prayers for His Royal Highness’ health and well-being.

“May Allah SWT continue to bless His Royal Highness the Sultan with good and lasting health, and ease all of his affairs,” the statement said. — Bernama